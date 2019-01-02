× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/2/19: New Year Means New Money Mgmt Opportunities, Demolishing Student Debt, & Altitude Trampoline Park

Terry Savage is excited for the new year because it’s a new opportunity for buyers and sellers in the market that allows us to better manage our money. Jon Hansen sat in for Steve Bertrand and discussed some of the goals for us and our money this year while Jon and Terry also sorted through some listener questions. David Aronson explained why American’s are having a hard time coming to grips with our debt problems, and Amanda Elman-Kolb is providing the work event alternative with Altitude Trampoline Park.