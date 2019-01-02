× Tips to Achieve your New Year’s Goals All Year with Fitness Expert Andrea Metcalf

Chicago based author, trainer, speaker, producer and consultant, Andrea Metcalf, shares her expertise and advice to stay on track with your New Year’s Goals. Andrea has over 35 years experience in the fitness industry and is filled with so much knowledge and motivation. She is also the creator of Fuse Studio & Hang 5 Fitness and author of the book, “Naked Fitness”. Learn more about Andrea at www.andreametcalf.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3581713/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-18_2019-01-02-065913.64kmono.mp3

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!