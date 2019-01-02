× The Opening Bell 1/2/19: The Restaurant That Is Coming For McDonald’s Top Spot

Sitting at the top of the throne can be difficult because the competition is always aiming for the top spot. Steve Grzanich jumped back in the host spot after his vacation to look at the fast-food industry and learn about how Chick-fil-a could become the biggest competitor to McDonalds from Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine). Focus then shifted to Chicago’s O’hare as Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at Chicago Tribune) discussed the changes that travelers will notice today along with the major developments expected to come to the hub in the coming year.