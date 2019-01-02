× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.02.19: Best 18 dishes of 2018, DNA tests, another West and more

John Williams breaks news on Kimye and asks for your help with something for the Kardashian and West couple. Then, John questions President Trump’s persistence on getting funding for a wall before opening the government back up. Listeners call in with their two cents. Phil Vettel of the Chicago Tribune then jumps in the studio to give you the Tribune’s favorite 18 dishes of 2018, and where you can find them. Finally, John shares some less than happy DNA test stories that you relate to.