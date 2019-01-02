The John Williams NewsClick: Who should give in?
-
Is a government shutdown imminent?
-
The Mincing Rascals 12.26.18: Government shutdown, Eric Zorn’s Illinois polls, Trump visits Iraq, high school wrestler’s unwanted haircut
-
The John Williams NewsClick: $5 billion government
-
Top Five@5 (12/11/18): President Trump doubles down on government shutdown, Steph Curry thinks we did not go to the Moon, ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ tops the Charts, and more…
-
Roe Conn Full Show (12/11/18): President Trump threatens to shutdown the government, Deana Martin defends ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, a TopFive@5 you won’t believe, and more…
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.11.18- Day Two of “Sox on the Beach”
-
The Mincing Rascals 12.13.18: The border wall meeting, Michael Cohen, mayoral candidates
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.20.18: Challenging Susana Mendoza
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Melania Trump speaks
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Voting on Donald Trump in the midterms
-
-
Matt Bubala in for John Williams 12.27.18: Walking off the job, Derrick Rose an MVP, Block Club Chicago’s biggest stories of 2018
-
Roe Conn Full Show (12/12/18): LIVE at the United Center with Chef Mike Acromone, Denis Savard, Top 5@5 and more…
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.16.18: NewsClick, corporate site selection (HQ2), you’ve “got a guy”