HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 25: Actress Roslyn Kind attends the opening night after party of 'The Phantom Of The Opera' at the Pantages Theatre on September 25, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for the Pantages Theatre)
Roslyn Kind’s outstanding new single
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 25: Actress Roslyn Kind attends the opening night after party of 'The Phantom Of The Opera' at the Pantages Theatre on September 25, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for the Pantages Theatre)
WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek and WGN Radio’s Erik Runge are joined by the remarkable Roslyn Kind! Roslyn shares her amazing musical career and shares her latest single called Save the Country. You can learn more about Roslyn and her music here.