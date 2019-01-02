Nick Digilio 1.2.19: Dr. Karen Phillip, New Years Resolutions, Chicagoese
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Dr. Karen Phillip on family, interviewing and new year’s resolutions
Hour 2:
+ New year’s resolution tips
Hour 3:
+ More new year’s resolution tips
+ TV Guide’s list of shows that will help you live your best life in 2019
Hour 4:
+ The exclusive language of Chicagoese
