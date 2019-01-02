× Nick Digilio 1.2.19: Dr. Karen Phillip, New Years Resolutions, Chicagoese

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Dr. Karen Phillip on family, interviewing and new year’s resolutions

Hour 2:

+ New year’s resolution tips

Hour 3:

+ More new year’s resolution tips

+ TV Guide’s list of shows that will help you live your best life in 2019

Hour 4:

+ The exclusive language of Chicagoese

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)