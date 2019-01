× New Year’s Eve fashion & more

WGN Radio’s Erik Runge & WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek have singer and restauranteur Blake Alexander along with fashion designer Mark Roscoe in studio. Mark gives us New Year’s Eve fashion tips while Blake shares his latest single. You can learn more about Mark’s fashion at www.markroscoedesign.com and get Blake’s the latest tour dates at www.blakealexanderentertainment.com.