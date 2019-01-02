× Jeremy Colliton on the incredible Winter Classic experience at Notre Dame

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show on the heels of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame. Jeremy says it was an incredible experience and the team was playing great but lost some steam after killing off the penalty. He feels good about how they’ve been playing and says his 6-year-old son, Ben, gives him a lot of coaching feedback as well.