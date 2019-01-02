Highlights: Michigan State 81 – Northwestern 55 – 1/2/19

Posted 11:37 PM, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, January 2, 2019

Northwestern's Dererk Pardon, left, maneuvers against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan State Spartans – January 2, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories