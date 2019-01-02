× Coach Fitz on not discussing rumors, winning the Holiday Bowl and the Wildcats’ season

Coach Fitz joins the Steve Cochran Show on the heels of the Wildcats huge come back in the Holiday Bowl. Fitz said he didn’t say anything much at halftime but the team came out on fire. He says that the Thursday practice before the bowl game is very emotional for him because it’s his last one with his seniors. When asked, he doesn’t really entertain rumors and he’s excited about where the Northwestern program is going.