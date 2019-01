× Blackhawks Crazy: The 2019 Winter Classic

Scott King is both sick and silly (or maybe just loopy) recognizing the 100th Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. He and Chris Boden break down the Winter Classic games and experiences, and hear from Stan Bowman on a variety of topics after Monday’s trade with Edmonton. Plus, we’ll hear Chris talk with Commissioner Gary Bettman on the Hawks’ popularity, and other issues in the game.

