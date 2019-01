× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.2.19: Welcome to 2019

Bill and Wendy are back at it for the new year with brand new attitudes! Well, maybe not so much new attitudes. They talk about New Year’s Eve traditions, G-Shaft candy, what is and isn’t allowed at Soldier Field for the upcoming Bears playoff game, stadium food, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.