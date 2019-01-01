× WGN Nightside w/ Dave Hoekstra | 1/1/2019 Full Show

On tonight’s New Year edition of WGN Nightside, Dave Hoekstra hosts an all female show! Chicago songstress and comedian Molly McGown rides sidecar with Dave as they welcome Chef Catherine Lambrecht of Greater Midwest Foodways, Charla Draper (formerly of Ebony magazine), and Author Donna Pierce into the studio. The group discuss various New Year’s Day good fortune traditions such as black eyed peas and more.

Then, Cellist Nora Barton and Karen Meager of Feed, jump in the studio to talk about soul food in Humboldt Park at Feed Restaurant. While Nora serenades us with beautiful tunes, the women also discuss the difference between soul food and southern foods; things to look for in the Chicago Arts and dance scene as Sara Cherny also joins the conversation.

Finally, Chicago blues singer Mary Lane. along with special guest harmonica player, Billy Branch, join the show to share songs from Mary’s new “Travelin’ Woman” album. Mary also discusses her upcoming documentary, “I Can Only Be Mary Lane”, some of which was filmed at WGN’s own “Nocturnal Journal”. Mary will be performing with Billy Branch at the Logan Center for the Arts on January 14th, for more information visit www.arts.uchicago.edu.