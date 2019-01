× Steve and Johnnie’s Cheap Date Life After Dark NYE 12/31/18

WGN legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman bring in the new year with a studio full of special guests including musician Ronnie Rice, the River Road Trio, music mentalist Sidney Friedman and more!

Plus, if you missed the new year countdown, don’t fret. Steve and Johnnie counted down every hour with guests from different parts of the country.