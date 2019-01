× Start 2019 Off By Getting In Shape With Phenomenal Fitness

Pete McMurray and Andy Masur are joined by former Marine, trainer and co-owner of Phenomenal Fitness, Sean Armistead. Listen as Sean inspires us to get out there and accomplish all of our fitness goals for 2019. Sean and Pete also talk about taking things in moderation…such as food and even fitness. To learn more about the gym or book your own semi-private personal training session with the man himself go to phenominalfitness.com.