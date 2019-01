× MVPP: Shawna Ohm from Que Linda

There’s a lot of good people in Chicago doing great things. Today Pete McMurray and Andy Masur was joined by a woman who figured out a way for people to give back just by shopping…this woman’s name is Shawna Ohm. Listen as Shawna tells Pete how she came up with this concept, how it works and how YOU can get in on the fun. To learn more about what Shawna does and get more information on how you can donate by shopping, go to quelinda.org.