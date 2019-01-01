× Mary Lane shares songs from her latest album

Dave Hoekstra, along with Chicago songstress and comedian Molly McGown in the sidecar, welcome Chicago blues singer Mary Lane, along with special guest harmonica player, Billy Branch. Songs from Mary’s new “Travelin’ Woman” album are shared and the band discuss their respective backgrounds in music. Mary also talks about her upcoming documentary, “I Can Only Be Mary Lane”, some of which was filmed at WGN’s own “Nocturnal Journal”.

Mary will be performing with Billy Branch at the Logan Center for the Arts on January 14th, for more information visit www.arts.uchicago.edu.