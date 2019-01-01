× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 209: The Playoffs Are Here

The playoffs have finally arrived, which means the first ever playoff edition of Hoge & Jahns is here. Hoge is back from the Holiday Bowl with tales from San Diego, including all the Bears fans that invaded Pacific Beach Sunday. The guys discuss the Bears’ injury situation going into the playoffs and the one major weakness: kicker. Plus, they detail the Vic Fangio situation and discuss whether or not he would leave Chicago if offered a head coaching job. Listen below!

