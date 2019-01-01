× Difference Between Soul Food and Southern Food

Dave Hoekstra, along with Chicago songstress and comedian Molly McGown in the sidecar, welcome Cellist Nora Barton and Karen Meager of Feed in the studio to talk about soul food in Humboldt Park at Feed Restaurant. While Nora serenades us with beautiful tunes, the women also discuss the difference between soul food and southern foods; the history of Feed Restaurant, things to look for in the Chicago Arts scene.