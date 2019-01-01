× Blackhawks drop Winter Classic to Bruins 4-2

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks lost 4-2 to the Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day Tuesday.

It was Chicago’s fifth outdoor loss (1-5-0) and fourth Winter Classic they dropped (0-4-0).

“It sucks we couldn’t get the win for our fans,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “It’s a memorable moment for everybody and you want to leave the game feeling a little bit better than we are right now, so it’s unfortunate, but it is a special opportunity to be able to play in this building as we’ve been saying. I think it even exceeded my expectations, just so much excitement to be out there to start that game. I think we all really enjoyed it.”

76,126 fans braved the 35.5 degree temperature at puck drop.

Chicago forward Brendan Perlini scored the first goal of the game beating Boston goalie Tuuka Rask all alone in the slot at 8:30 of the first period. David Kampf and Dylan Sikura picked up assists on the play.

With the goal, the Blackhawks have scored first in six-straight games.

Bruins forward David Pastranak scored at 12:38 of the first on a Boston power play.

Dominik Kahun deflected a shot from Erik Gustafsson at 11:24 of the second period.

A pass from David Pastranak bounced off Brent Seabrook’s skate in front of Chicago’s net and went to Patrice Bergeron, who put it in with a backhand for the Bruins’ second power-play goal of the game to tie it up 2-2.

Sean Curaly scored at 10:20 of the third period to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

Brad Marchand scored into the empty net with 33 seconds remaining in regulation for the 4-2 final score.

“Yeah, I think as a team we’ve been growing, especially as of late,” Hawks starting goalie Cam Ward said. “I think the second period was a really good period for us and showed how we can play. “It was a little unfortunate they got that late goal in the second period on the PK, but we really dominated that one. That was the only time I really felt cold during the game just because I wasn’t seeing a whole lot in that second period. But overall, it’s a tough opponent there against Boston. They don’t give you much and when they did Tuuka made the save.”

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!