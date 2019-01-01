× A Tribute to New Year’s Day Good Fortune Traditions

Dave Hoekstra, along with Chicago songstress and comedian Molly McGown, welcome Chef Catherine Lambrecht of Greater Midwest Foodways, Charla Draper (formerly of Ebony magazine), and Author Donna Pierce into the studio as they pay tribute to the New Year’s Day Good Fortune Tradition of Black Eyed Peas. The women discuss the history of the black eyed peas and how they grew to become a believed staple of good fortune; other traditions that are believed to bring good luck; and much more.