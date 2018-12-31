Wintrust Business Lunch 12/31/18: Startup Stories of 2018, Concerning Population Growth, & The Most Admired Americans
As Jon Hansen (stepping in for Steve Bertrand) wrapped up the year in business, Jim Dallke wrapped up some of the biggest Chicago startup stories from this year and looking ahead to next year’s movers and shakers. Bill Frey honed in on why our population growth has been the lowest since pre-WWII and Lydia Saad shared the results of the annual survey seeing who Americans look up to the most.