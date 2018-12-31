× WGN Radio Theatre #349: Big Town and Fibber McGee & Molly

Carl Amari and Executive Producer Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 30, 2018. First episode of the night is: “Big Town: Dangerous Resolution” Starring: Edward Pawley and Fran Carlon; (12-28-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Fibber McGee & Molly: McGee Finds a Watch” Starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (12-31-40).

