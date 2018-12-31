The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.31.18: Your NYE haiku, Ryan to Obama, the meaning of Ariana and Pete in 2018
John Williams is ringing in the new year with New Year’s Eve haiku from listeners and the JW team itself. Listen for yours! Plus, John and listeners deliberate renaming the Dan Ryan Expressway after Former President Barack Obama. That’s after members of a Chicago area church petitioned to make the change Sunday. John brings in Steve Bertrand to preview their upcoming Steve Bertrand Travel trip to Edinburgh and London, and to discuss some European dirt. Finally, Washington Post Style Reporter Emily Yahr joins the show to discuss why Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are so important to help understand the year that was 2018.