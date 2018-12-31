× Pitch Hitters: Pete McMurray in for Steve Cochran | Full Show 12/31/18

Pete McMurray, Andy Masur, Dave Schwan and Mary Van De Velde kick off the show with Top 6 @ 6 and then started to think up their top 3 new years resolutions they will be trying to keep up with upcoming year.

Pete is then joined with the head instructor from Shred415, Mark Beier. The start of the New Year means a new start for all. Listen as Pete and Mark talk about loosing weight for the new year and what is the best way to get started and maintain the motivation. For more details go to Shred415.com.

Later we have Hamp call in to talk all things Chicago Bears football.

For our MVPP for today we had The Necahaul Foundation’s Board Director Mr. Sixto Rincon join us in studio. The foundation helps children in need with new housing, education, and more. Listen as Sixto talks all about the organization, where they seek out the children and how he got involved in such an amazing foundation. To donate you can go to necahual.org or by calling 1-708-410-1005.

WGN’s very own Dean Richards calls in to give us an update on Kevin Spacey, to talk to us about The Rock’s Christmas Gift to his mother, take a look at the weekend box officer, and to take a moment to remember deaths in entertainment in 2018.

Pete is then joined on air with Janet Davis to talk about how she will be hosting ABC7′ New years Eve show which is the long running New years Eve show in Chicago History.

Chicago is all about food and all about it’s people. Therefore to end off the show Pete and Andy were chatted with founder and CEO of Ballyhoo Hospitality, Ryan O’Donnell. Ryan has been in the restaurant business for years and just opened a new place downtown at State and Walton called Walton Street. Ryan also owns Coda Di Volpe and Gemini. Listen as Ryan tells Pete and Andy all about what it’s like being in the restaurant business, coming up with new dishes and the scoop on the building in which Walton Street is located in.

Then finally checked in with WGN’s very own Dave Eanet to talk Northwestern Football.