× Pete McMurray Chats With Owner Ryan O’Donnell Of The New Chicago Restaurant Walton Street

Chicago is all about food and all about it’s people. Pete McMurray and Andy Masur were joined in-studio with founder and CEO of Ballyhoo Hospitality, Ryan O’Donnell. Ryan has been in the restaurant business for years and just opened a new place downtown at State and Walton called Walton Street. Ryan also owns Coda Di Volpe and Gemini. Listen as Ryan tells Pete and Andy all about what it’s like being in the restaurant business, coming up with new dishes and the scoop on the building in which Walton Street is located in.