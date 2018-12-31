× MVPP: Necahual Foundation – Mr. Sixto Rincon

Pete McMurray is joined by The Necahaul Foundation’s Board Director Mr. Sixto Rincon. The foundation helps children in need with new housing, education, and more. Listen as Sixto talks all about the organization, where they seek out the children and how he got involved in such an amazing foundation. To donate you can go to necahual.org or by calling 1-708-410-1005.