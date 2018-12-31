Highlights: Holiday Bowl – Northwestern 31 – Utah 20 – 12/31/18

Posted 10:39 PM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34PM, December 31, 2018

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, lifts the Holiday Bowl trophy after defeating Utah in the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – Northwestern Wildcats vs. Utah Utes – December 31, 2018

Boxscore | Recap

 

Related stories