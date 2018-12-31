× Elton Jim Sits In For Bill And Wendy To Wrap Up 2018

In this full show podcast, Elton Jim has an action packed show to wrap up 2018 and bring in 2019! First, Jim gets an update on the latest millennial fads with help from his godson, Patrick Minogue. Are beards going to be a trend for the next 5-10 years? Then Mick Kayler calls in to talk about some of the biggest pop culture stories of 2018. This includes Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup and the Judge Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Finally to wrap up the show, Jim sits down with Paul Vallas to chat about his upcoming campaign to be the new Mayor of Chicago.