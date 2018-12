× Elton Jim Gets A Read From The “Millennial Meter” With Patrick Minogue

Elton Jim, sitting in for Bill and Wendy, gets an update on the latest millennial fads with help from his godson, Patrick Minogue. Are beards going to be a trend for the next 5-10 years? What do millennial women think of beards? Finally, what are some of the upcoming millennial fads for 2019? Patrick gives you his perspective.