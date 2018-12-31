× Dane Neal in for Nick D (12/31/18): New Year’s Eve, the next Bears pitchman & more…

Dane Neal is in for Nick Digilio: Sidekick and nephew of ‘Larry from Aurora’ Dino Tiberi rides along as we remember some great local pitchmen and commercials and wonder who’ll have the next big Bears endorsement deal; NFL Network’s Adam Rank joins the show to recap Bears/Vikings and the surprisingly fun 2018 campaign; ‘Blockbuster’ Blake Stubbs shares his top movies of 2018 and we detour into a little career retrospective of Kurt Russell; we remember those we lost this year; Chef Matt Boland, Executive Chef at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino checks in and talks about what goes on for New Years at a Carribean hot spot, and more.