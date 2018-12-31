× Dane Neal in for Nick D (12/28/18): A late night passport to transformative travel

Dane Neal is in for Nick Digilio: Dave Hammond, Dining and Drinking Editor at NewCity Chicago rides along with Dane as we take a spin around the globe and hear about some of the food, fun finds and more from out slate of guests. Blake Stubbs talks about movies as inspiration for travel, and Poke to the Max Chef Sam Choy checks in from Hawaii and discusses the growing influence of Pacific Rim cuisine.

Renowned professor Dr. Zahi Hawass and Amr Badr of Abercrombie & Kent, Cairo share some of the rich trove of cultural experiences Egypt has to offer and the importance of getting the most informative (and safest) experience possible.

Kate Webster of Captured Travel talks about tourism in her native Australia, her other travels and animal conservation abroad; Greg Bakunzi of Red Rocks Intercultural Exchange Center in Rwanda discusses ‘banana beer’ and and the Center’s efforts in sustainable development in the region, and more.