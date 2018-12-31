× B2B – Ep. 67 Fred Noe Pt I

Spirits industry history runs deep for Fred Noe. The Master Distiller of Jim Beam Distillery, Fred is the seventh in his family to hold the position over the last two hundred years. Brett Pontoni from the Whiskey Hotline chats with this industry veteran, covering topics from how to taste whiskey and favorite flavor descriptors, to the Fred keeping the tradition going with the next generation. Plus some dishing about other industry giants. Keep an eye out for Part II, coming next week.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3581201/b2b-ep-67-fred-noe-pt-i_2018-12-30-211801.64kmono.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”