After Hours with Rick Kogan: Stay Thirsty Media, South Side Concerts & how many M.L.K. Drive's are there?

Tonight on the show, Rick is in studio with Dusty Sang to discuss his online publishing house Stay Thirsty. Then, filmmaker Earl Hardy talks about his upcoming film about streets named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. Finally, John Devens returns to the show to share his musical plans for 2019 with his South Side concert series.

