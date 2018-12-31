A South Side concert series you don’t want to miss
WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined by John Devens once again to share his musical plans for 2019 with his South Side concert series at the Givins Castle and the Heritage Gallery. John also shares the journey that led to introducing more music to the South Side. You can learn more about this concert series on the Facebook page here.
Here are just a few of the performing artists:
1/19: Anne Harris @ Givins Castle
2/2: Ed Holstein @ Heritage Gallery
2/16: Kathleen Keane @ Givins Castle
3/2: Larry Gray @ Givins Castle
3/30 Michael Smith @ Heritage Gallery
4/27: Come Sunday @ Givins Castle
6/18: Anne Hills @ Heritage Gallery