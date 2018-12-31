In this combination photo, Christine Blasey Ford, left, and U.S. Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Americans watched on phones, laptops and any available screen as Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford spoke. (AP Photo)
A Review Of 2018 Pop Culture! With Elton Jim And Mick Kayler
In this combination photo, Christine Blasey Ford, left, and U.S. Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Americans watched on phones, laptops and any available screen as Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford spoke. (AP Photo)
As 2018 comes to a close, Elton Jim is joined by Mick Kayler to talk about some of the biggest pop culture stories of 2018. This includes Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup and the Judge Brett Kavanaugh hearings. What pop culture events do you think 2019 will bring?