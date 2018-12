× A film on the perplexing phenomena of M.L.K. streets

Filmmaker Earl Hardy joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about his upcoming film King Blvd Short Film. The cinematic piece shares the abundance of streets named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. For more information on the film, visit the Facebook page here.

