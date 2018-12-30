× WGN Radio Theatre #348: Jack Benny & Richard Diamond

Carl Amari and Curtis Koch who is filling in with the vacationing Lisa Wolf brings you the best from the Golden Age of Radio. For our first classic episode of the night is: “Jack Benny Program: Annual New Year’s Eve Party” (12-31-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: Duke Is Being Blackmailed AKA The Plaid Overcoat Case” Starring: Dick Powell; (12-28-51).

