× This is History: Chicago’s Iroquois Theater Fire of 1903, ‘Match Game’ Debuts, Sonny & Cher Reignites the Variety Show, Nancy Pelosi becomes 1st Woman Speaker of the House

The first New Year’s celebration in 45 B.C., Chicago’s tragic Iroquois Theater Fire in 1903, Radio City Music Hall opens, FDR creates the March of Dimes, ‘Dragnet’ debuts, ‘The Sonny & Cher Show’ reignited the variety show and Nancy Pelosi becomes the 1st Woman Speaker of the House.