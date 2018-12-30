× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/30/18

On this Special Pre-New Year Edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Brian Bernardoni, Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Chicago Association of Realtors, and Eric Elk, president and CEO of Fulcrum Illinois, for a look ahead to 2019 roundtable.

Rick, Brian, and Eric discuss what is ahead for the city of Chicago with the mayoral election; what to expect in Washington with a new Democratic House majority; how the current government shutdown will affect policies going into the new year; and much more.