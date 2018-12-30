× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/20/18): Full Bears @ Vikings Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The guys assess Matt Nagy’s handling of a game that ended up not being a must-win in terms of playoff seeding, but a point of momentum to wrap up the regular season.

The NFC North Champions complete a 9-1 stretch and finish the year 12-4. They’ll host the Eagles on Wild Card Sunday next week.