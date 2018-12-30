× Kathy Hart & Frank Fontana | 12.30.18 | Comedian, the Paleo-Chef, and a Dating Expert

Kathy and Frank start things off with a discussion on the new laws being implemented in Illinois in 2019. Then, Kelly Bolton, a Chicago-trained comedy writer, joins in-studio to talk about her show at the 18th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. Mary Shenouda, “The Paleo Chef“, joins Mary and Frank to talk about about dieting, eating clean, and enjoying the process! Finally, Bela Gandhi, Founder of the Smart Dating Academy, talks about dating in 2019, really earning herself the title: “The Fairy Godmother of Dating!”

