Hoge and Jahns, Episode 208: Bears-Vikings Postgame Show

In a game that featured a lot of scoreboard watching and questions about when the second string would enter the game, the Bears were able to upset the Minnesota Vikings 24-10, knocking their division rival from playoff contention. WGN Radio’s Mark Carman (filling in for Adam Hoge), and Adam Jahns breakdown the victory and look forward to next weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They discuss the decision-making process behind when to pull the starters, the brief return for starting right guard Kyle Long, and the continued dominance from the defense.

