Teammates head to Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) after he scored against the Colorado Avalanche in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Denver. The Blackhawks won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche – December 29, 2018