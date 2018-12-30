Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year: Denis Leary, Marion Ross, Judd Apatow, David Eigneberg & Christian Stolte, Bill Kurtis & Walter Jacobson, Jonathan Cain, Marty Krofft, ‘The Loop’ Tribute
PHOTO: Denis Leary of TNT’s 'Animal Kingdom’. Courtesy of TNT. Actress Marion Ross. Judd Apatow attends the Screening Of HBO's 'The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling' at Avalon on March 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images).David Eigenberg, courtesy of Dave Plier, Bill Kurtis, Courtesy of CBS2Chicago.
Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year: Denis Leary, Marion Ross, Judd Apatow, David Eigneberg & Christian Stolte, Bill Kurtis & Walter Jacobson, Jonathan Cain, Marty Krofft, ‘The Loop’ Tribute
PHOTO: Denis Leary of TNT’s 'Animal Kingdom’. Courtesy of TNT. Actress Marion Ross. Judd Apatow attends the Screening Of HBO's 'The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling' at Avalon on March 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images).David Eigenberg, courtesy of Dave Plier, Bill Kurtis, Courtesy of CBS2Chicago.
Dave looks back on his Favorite Conversations on the Year (Part One) featuring comedian Denis Leary, actress Marion Ross, producer Judd Apatow, actors David Eigneberg & Christian Stolte, legendary news anchors Bill Kurtis & Walter Jacobson, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, live-action TV producer Marty Krofft and ‘The Loop’ Tribute with Kevin Matthews, Larry Wert, Wendy Synder and Bill Leff.