Wintrust Business Lunch 12/29/18: Meredith Kolodner, Lauren Zumbach
Amy Guth discusses the reason that for-profit cosmetology schools have generated some controversy recently, and how retail sales numbers look now that the holidays are almost gone. Plus, the eight biggest business stories of the year according to CNN.