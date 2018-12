× The Patti Vasquez Show 12.28.18 | Trump, the government shutdown and more

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Wine maker Susan Danenberger of the Danenberger Family Vineyard calls in and talks about her latest project with Project Runway.

WGN’s Roger Badesch, Writer Elliott Serrano, Political Analyst Dave Lundy, and CEO/President of Fulcrum Illinois discuss Dr. Pimple Popper, President Trump and more with Patti.

Plus a final farewell to long-time engineer Aubrey Mumpower.