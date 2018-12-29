Created in celebration of the can-do spirit of America, Arturo Di Modica unveiled the Charging Bull in the wake of the Wall Street crash of 1986. Completed in 1989, the sculpture sits on Broad Street right in front of the New York Stock Exchange (chargingbull.com / Orlando Sentinel)
The Markets 12/29/18: A Historically Volatile Week on Wall Street Ends an Up and Down Year
Orion opens the show by taking a look at the huge swings that took place this week on Wall Street. Later, Orion sits down with Rich Feltes of R.J. O’Brien. Finally, Orion closes with a look at agribusiness.