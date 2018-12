× Pete Chats With NBC’s Titan Games Competitor Jack Zwan

Pete McMurray chats with Jack Zwan who is going to be a competitor on NBC’s new show starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called The Titan Games. Listen as Jack talks about how inspirational it is to be on the show and have someone like The rock to continuously push you to achieve what seems to be impossible. The Titan Games premiers Thursday January 3rd 8/7 central, be sure to check it out and see Jack in action!